Woman Killed in Wreck on Interstate 85 in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a woman was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County early this morning.

Investigators say 28-year-old Joni Hubbard of Lanett was killed when a car driven by 28-year-old Jamie Kelley of Banks hit another car that was disabled on the interstate from a previous crash.

State troopers say Kelley then hit Hubbard, who had gotten out of her Jeep, which was also involved in the previous crash. Investigators say Kelley then hit Hubbard’s Jeep.

Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers say the wreck happened about four miles south of Auburn around 1:29 a.m.