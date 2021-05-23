A Hot And Dry Start To This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a mainly sunny and hot Sunday across central and south Alabama. Many locations reached the low 90s, with upper 80s otherwise. There wasn’t a drop of rain in our area today, with only some clouds at times to provide moments of shade. The dry weather pattern continues early this week while temperatures trend even hotter. In the meantime, this evening looks more comfortable warm, though temperatures could hold in the mid 80s through 7PM. The rest of the evening looks cooler with mid 70s at 9PM and low 70s at 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low and mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures rise quickly Monday, with afternoon highs peaking in the low to mid 90s. Expect some fair-weather clouds to provide occasional sunshine, but there won’t be any rain. Monday night won’t be as cool, with lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday could feature widespread mid-90 degree heat while the rain chances remains zero. Some fair-weather clouds could provide the occasional moments of shade.

Sunshine could be a bit more abundant Wednesday and Thursday. Hard to say if the mid-90° will continue, because it looks like the upper level ridge pattern (sinking, warming air) breaks down somewhat. Surface high pressure remains nearby, while moisture in the atmosphere stays very low. The rain chance essentially remains zero each day.

The hot and dry pattern could break down somewhat over Memorial Day weekend. At least a very low end chance for stray showers and storms returns for the daytime hours of Friday through Memorial day. However, it looks like the rain chance won’t be very widespread. A cold front could approach our area early next week, but it’s the time of the year where these fronts typically stall to our north and don’t provide any heat or humidity relief. That already appears to be the case this time around. Meanwhile, afternoon highs likely peak in the low 90s each day of the Holiday weekend.