As School Year Winds Down, COVID-19 Cases Dropping in Alabama Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports another drop in COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools.

ADPH has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of May 21.

Overall, there were 272 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, down from 328 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The previous week’s total is in parentheses:

Montgomery Public Schools – 12 (10)

Autauga County Schools – Fewer than 5 (5)

Elmore County Schools –6 (Fewer than 5)

Pike Road Schools – 0 (Fewer than 5)

Dallas County Schools – Fewer than 5 (Fewer than 5)

Selma City Schools – Fewer than 5 (0)

