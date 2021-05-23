June 1 Deadline Approaching for Alabama Prison Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers see the possibility of a special session on prison construction this summer as Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to rent prisons from private companies has been hit by setbacks.

The lease plan faces a June 1 deadline for the companies to secure financing, after which the state or the companies can back out of the deal.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said lawmakers are working on a Plan B in which lawmakers would consider a bond issue to build new state-owned prisons.

The U.S. Justice Department is suing the state over prison conditions. It says homicides are increasing and wants a judge to declare the state’s prisons unconstitutional.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said last year shortly after the lawsuit was filed that the lawsuit fails to recognize the progress being made.

A spokeswoman for Ivey said the idea of a special session is only a hypothetical.

