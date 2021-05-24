ASU Baseball: Jamison named a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

by Janae Smith

Jamison named a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist - Photo provided by ASU Athletics

DALLAS | After the 2020 season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association has released the list of semifinalists for the 2020-21 Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headware.

Alabama State sophomore third baseman Trenton Jamison was among those honored with being on the list, the only player from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) represented among the semifinalists. He finished the season leading the team in hitting at .390 in 40 games. He recorded 64 hits with an OPS of 1.094, scoring 44 runs and driving in another 43, with an on-base percentage of .460 with 16 walks. He also recorded 22 extra-base hits, including 12 doubles and eight home runs.

Balloting was done by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) in conjunction with the Dick Howser Trophy Committee and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce. The award, given to the top player in collegiate baseball, is based on two rounds of national voting.

The Dick Howser Trophy, given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and a manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987, is regarded by many as college baseball’s most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser’s life.

This is the 34th year of the Dick Howser Trophy and the finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 10. Due to COVID-19 protocols at TD Ameritrade Stadium in downtown Omaha, the home of the College World Series, the announcement of this year’s winner will be done via Zoom.

