Campaign 2022: Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate to Seek Re-Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate has announced that he will seek re-election in 2022. He is a Republican.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve as your Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries,” said Commissioner Pate in a statement. “In my first term we accomplished so much, but more work is to be done. This includes keeping our food supply safe, abundant, and sustainable while helping our farmers and rural communities prosper. The agriculture stakeholders have been wonderful partners with me over the past few years.”

He notes that during his first term as commissioner, the department took part in the statewide branding program Sweet Grown Alabama, increased funding for the Alabama Farm to School Program and administered Alabama’s first industrial hemp program.

Before his election in 2018, Pate was mayor of Lowndesboro for 14 years. He founded Pate Landscape Company and spent 38 years running it.

The Alabama primaries are May 24, 2022.