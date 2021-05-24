Governor Ivey Signs Bill NOT Mandating Alabamians Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, May 24, Governor Ivey signed House Bill 473. The bill is related to Opportunity Zones, and sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett.

Governor Ivey, also, signed Senate Bill 267 banning vaccine passports. The governor also issued the following comment in reference to the bill:

“Since the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, both Dr. Harris and I have said that we would not mandate vaccines in the state of Alabama. I am supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction. I made the choice to get the COVID-19 vaccine and glad for the peace of mind it brings. I encourage any Alabamian who has not gotten their shot to roll up their sleeves, and if you have questions, consult with your health care provider.”