Hot And Dry Until Memorial Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Just like our last several mornings, temperatures fell into the low 60s across much of our area. Temperatures weren’t there long, with midday temperatures surging into the mid and upper 80s. Many locations were in the low 90s Sunday afternoon, and looks like most locations reach the low 90s Monday afternoon. A couple locations could even clip the mid 90s. Outside out the heat, our area remains bone dry with a partly cloudy sky. This evening looks more comfortably warm, with temperatures holding in the mid 80s through 7PM, but 9PM temperatures cool into the upper 70s, then readings fall into the mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight temperatures appear mild once more with lows in the mid 60s for many under a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures surge upward again after sunrise Tuesday. Expect highs potentially in the mid 90s for many, but low 90s otherwise. Just as in recent days, humidity won’t be particularly high, so there won’t be an oppressive heat index factor. Outside of the heat, expect a partly cloudy sky and no rain again.

The rest of the week stays hot but maybe not as hot. Wednesday and Thursday feature a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 90s. There’s no chance for rain either day. The dry weather could finally break down over Memorial Day weekend. Models show a front approaching our area over the weekend, and lately show the front pushing all the way through Alabama. By late May fronts clearing our area to the south become a rarity, so saying that happens next weekend would be cautiously optimistic at best. However, it’s definitely worth watching.

Whether or not the front pushes through our area, it provides a very small chance for a stray shower by Friday afternoon. The rain chance could be a bit higher Saturday and even Sunday depending on the proximity of the front. Still, looks like the coverage of daytime showers or storms will be isolated at best. There could a few showers around on Memorial Day weekend too. The good news is that the holiday weekend certainly doesn’t look like a washout. However, some of us may receive a heat-busting shower or storm one or more of those days.