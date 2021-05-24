Hot & Dry For Now

by Shane Butler

A rather warm and dry weather pattern continues to hold on across our area. High pressure is the main driving force behind this uneventful weather setup. It will remain dominate through at least the latter half of the week. This means we continue with hot and dry conditions. Temps will climb into the lower to mid 90s for highs. We do see a frontal boundary making a run at us going into the upcoming weekend. Moisture begins to increase as the boundary works its way through the state. As a result, we will need to at least introduce a chance for showers maybe storms over the holiday weekend. At this point, we won’t say its a washout but there will be showers around throughout the weekend into Monday. Temps will still manage to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, so a little rain activity may be just what we need to knock the heat down a bit.