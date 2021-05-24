Lineup Announced for 2021 Alexander City Jazz Fest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The lineup is set for the 31st annual Alexander City Jazz Fest which is scheduled for Friday, June 11 in downtown Alexander City’s Strand Park and Saturday, June 12 at The AMP on Lake Martin.

Kicking off Jazz Fest on Friday night at Strand Park will be the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band. That’s followed by AJ Ghent, and headlining Friday night’s festivities is Grammy Award nominated Larkin Poe.

Saturday night at The AMP on Lake Martin will open with The Selfless Lovers, followed by The North 41. Headlining Saturday night and closing out Jazz Fest is Funk You.

The two-day music festival is free.

“We are thrilled with the diversity and talent we’ve recruited to perform at this year’s Jazz Fest,” said Ed Collari, President & CEO of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “This is the signature event for Alex City and the Lake Martin community and it’s exciting to have this caliber of musicians performing to the attendees Jazz Fest attracts over the two days. I would like to thank Russell Lands for serving as the presenting sponsor as well as all of our sponsors and the City of Alexander City for allowing us to host this event each year.”

Friday, June 11 – Strand Park

BRHS Jazz Band, 6 – 7 pm

AJ Ghent, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Larkin Poe, 9 – 10:30 pm

Saturday, June 12 – The AMP

The Selfless Lovers, 6 – 7 pm

North 41, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Funk You, 9 – 10:30 pm

More information can be found at www.alexcityjazzfest.com