Montgomery Area Association of Realtors Holds 100 Years Celebration

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Area of Realtors Association turned 100 years old on April 27th of this years. On May 19, at Wynlakes Country Club the association decided to throw the biggest birthday party ever, so they could all celebrate the fact they’ve been in existence for 100 years.

The area realtors were served a plate lunch with all the fixings and a slice of cake made in the replica of the house that exemplified their business as realtors.

The now 1,300 to 1,400 member organization got its start in 1921 by a group of realtors that decided they wanted to move forward and joined the National Association of Realtors that later began the Montgomery Area Association. Today, they are known as the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors.

The Moto for this year: MOVING FORWARD TOGETHER.