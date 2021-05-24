Montgomery County Mugshots (04/24/21-05/03/21)
All are innocent until proven guilty.
BAUER, CHRISTOPHER – Sodomy 1st-Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12
BUSH, WESLEY – Parole Violation
CARROLL, DUDLEY – Parole Violation
CLAYTON, MATTHEW – Capital Murder of a Person in a Vehicle from Outside the Vehicle
COLEMAN, ADRIAN – Failure to Appear
CULVER II, WILLIAM – Theft of Property 1st
GUNN, DARIUS – Theft of Property 1st
MADISON, MATTHEW – Possession of Paraphernalia-Resisting Arrest
MOORE JR, BENNY – Public Intoxication-Possession of Marijuana 2nd
SMITH., VICTORIA – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
STOVALL, JAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)
TAYLOR, COREY – Possession-Recieving Controlled Substance
VINSON, RAYMOND -Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
WALKER JR, DOUGLAS – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)
WALKER, DAVID – Burglary II
WASHINGTON, CODY – Assault II-Murder
WELLS, COREY – Criminal Mischief 3rd
WHITE, KEITH – Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation
