Montgomery County Mugshots (04/24/21-05/03/21)

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Janae Smith

1/18 BAUER, CHRISTOPHER – Sodomy 1st-Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12

2/18 BUSH, WESLEY – Parole Violation

3/18 CARROLL, DUDLEY – Parole Violation

4/18 CLAYTON, MATTHEW – Capital Murder of a Person in a Vehicle from Outside the Vehicle

5/18 COLEMAN, ADRIAN – Failure to Appear



6/18 CULVER II, WILLIAM – Theft of Property 1st

7/18 GUNN, DARIUS – Theft of Property 1st

8/18 MADISON, MATTHEW – Possession of Paraphernalia-Resisting Arrest

9/18 MOORE JR, BENNY – Public Intoxication-Possession of Marijuana 2nd

10/18 SMITH., VICTORIA – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd



11/18 STOVALL, JAROD – Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment)

12/18 TAYLOR, COREY – Possession-Recieving Controlled Substance

13/18 VINSON, RAYMOND -Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

14/18 WALKER JR, DOUGLAS – Assault 2nd (Physical Injury)

15/18 WALKER, DAVID – Burglary II



16/18 WASHINGTON, CODY – Assault II-Murder

17/18 WELLS, COREY – Criminal Mischief 3rd

18/18 WHITE, KEITH – Domestic Violence by Strangulation or Suffocation





































