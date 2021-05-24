Montgomery Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Dog, Offering Reward

by Mattie Davis

A local family is sharing the news of their missing dog on social media and billboards hoping that she’ll find her way back home.

The Walker family is asking for the communities help to find their missing dog, and they’re also offering a reward. Dayzee, the beloved beagle, has been missing for over a week. The 15-year-old dog is deaf and was last seen on security cameras walking out of the Grove Hill neighborhood gates. The Walkers say her biggest indicator is that she does not have a tail.

“The whole time that you have got an old dog you think the worst thing is the day that you have to say goodbye to them, that day that you have to take them to the vet and it’s time for them to go,” Joe Walker said. “But the absolutely worst is not even being able to say goodbye.”

Word of her disappearance has spread across social media and on local billboards. The Montgomery Humane Society has been helping to search for her and spread the word.

“Dogs can be like family, so to these families its apart of their everyday and when dogs go missing it’s like missing a child,” Kim Crumpler Operations Manager at the Montgomery Humane Society said.

The Walker family is not giving up hope. Time is crucial for Dayzee because she has to take thyroid medicine. A blood hound sniffed her tracks to the end of their neighborhood causing the family to believe she was picked up by a passerby. They also think Dayzee may be in the hands of someone who is not active on social media, and may not being seeing the posts.

“Spread the word, so if you’ve got a mom or dad who use a flip phone then make a phone call because that can make a world of difference in finding Dayzee,” Crumpler said.

The Walker family is offering a $2,000 cash reward for her return. If you know where Dayzee is right now, you can call her owners at 949-293-3351.

The Walker family is asking for the communities help to find their missing dog, and they’re also offering a reward. Dayzee, the beloved beagle, has been missing for over a week. The 15-year-old dog is deaf and was last seen on security cameras walking out of the Grove Hill neighborhood gates. The Walkers say her biggest indicator is that she does not have a tail.

“The whole time that you have got an old dog you think the worst thing is the day that you have to say goodbye to them, that day that you have to take them to the vet and it’s time for them to go,” Joe Walker said. “But the absolutely worst is not even being able to say goodbye.”

Word of her disappearance has spread across social media and on local billboards. The Montgomery Humane Society has been helping to search for her and spread the word.

“Dogs can be like family, so to these families its apart of their everyday and when dogs go missing it’s like missing a child,” Kim Crumpler Operations Manager at the Montgomery Humane Society said.

The Walker family is not giving up hope. Time is crucial for Dayzee because she has to take thyroid medicine. A blood hound sniffed her tracks to the end of their neighborhood causing the family to believe she was picked up by a passerby. They also think Dayzee may be in the hands of someone who is not active on social media, and may not being seeing the posts.

“Spread the word, so if you’ve got a mom or dad who use a flip phone then make a phone call because that can make a world of difference in finding Dayzee,” Crumpler said.

The Walker family is offering a $2,000 cash reward for her return. If you know where Dayzee is right now, you can call her owners at 949-293-3351.