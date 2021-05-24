Pike Road Schools Central Office Moving to Saint James Church While Schools Adds Classrooms for Growing Student Body

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road Schools Central Office is moving from the Georgia Washington campus to Saint James Church. The central office will be located at Saint James Church for four years. Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter says they have partnered with Saint James Church to lease space to make room for its growing student population at Georgia Washington High School campus which is where Pike Road Central Office is located.

Ledbetter says the school’s population grew by 10% last year and with their growing enrollment of students they’re making a proactive move to expand the school’s classroom space by creating five more classroom in the building. Eight temporary classroom modules (trailer) will be brought on campus until the classrooms have been completed, with five more classrooms in the building, giving a total of 13 more classrooms than they currently have.

1/8 IMG_7754

2/8 pike road school

3/8 IMG_7768

4/8 IMG_7767

5/8 IMG_7769



6/8 pike road school

7/8 IMG_7757

8/8 saint james church















The move is scheduled to began in June.

The student body total presently at Georgia Washington High School is 1,120. The campus is designed for about 1200 with every classroom full.

Graduation is Thursday night (May 27). This will be the school’s 2nd class of graduates from Pike Road High School.