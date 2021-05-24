President Biden ‘Eager’ to Work with Senate on Infrastructure Budget

by Alabama News Network Staff

The White House says President Joe Biden is awaiting an infrastructure counteroffer from Senate Republicans. But talks are at standstill before a Memorial Day deadline. A core group of GOP negotiators rejected Biden’s latest $1.7 trillion proposal as too big.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the president is “eager to engage” with Republicans. No new talks are scheduled. Psaki said the Republicans have “a ways more to go” to find common ground with the administration.

Biden dropped $500 billion from his initial $2.3 trillion offer. Psaki said Republicans raised their $568 billion offer by about $50 billion.

