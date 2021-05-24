Tallassee City Hosts Workshop for The Old Mount Vernon Mill Property

by Ja Nai Wright

The city of Tallassee is planning to give the old mount Vernon mill property a new purpose…

The mill burned down in 2016, and Monday night the city held a workshop to get ideas about what to do with it, now that the city owns the property.

The mill caught fire back in 2016 and since then the property has been vacant. Now the City of Tallassee is deciding what to do with the land. They gathered local residents into City Hall to literally draw up plans for what they think the land should be transformed into. The Mayor of Tallassee says this is the second phase towards making that change, phase three will be making the ideas a reality.

If you would like to submit an idea for the Old Mount Vernon Mill property, send your ideas to the email below.

BRVCP@adem.alabama.gov