Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site to Reopen Interpretive Center

by Alabama News Network Staff



The National Park Service says beginning Friday, May 28, the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site will reopen Hangar 1 at a reduced capacity.

Hours of operation will be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Site grounds are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset.

Face masks will be required in all buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.

For updates and current status, visit nps.gov/tuai