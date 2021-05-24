Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site to Reopen Interpretive Center

The National Park Service says beginning Friday, May 28, the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site will reopen Hangar 1 at a reduced capacity. 

Hours of operation will be Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Site grounds are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset. 

Face masks will be required in all buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained. 

For updates and current status, visit nps.gov/tuai 

