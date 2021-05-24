Two of Three Selma-to-Montgomery Interpretive Centers to Reopen Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Beginning Friday, May 28, the National Park Service says the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail will reopen the Lowndes and Montgomery Interpretive Centers at a reduced capacity.

Hours of operation will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Trail grounds are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to sunset.

The Selma Interpretive Center remains closed, except by reservation. Public restrooms are not available.

The National Park Service says face masks are required in all trail buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.

For updates and current status, visit nps.gov/semo