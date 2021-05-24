UPDATE: Opelika Man Faces 114 Child Pornography Charges

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says an Opelika man now faces 114 child pornography charges.

Investigators say 52-year-old Bryant Thomas Stokes was arrested last month and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of child pornography. He has since been held in the Lee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

After further investigation, Lee County investigators say they received more evidence that warranted other charges against Stokes.

On May 21, Stokes was also charged with 45 counts of production of child pornography and 45 counts of possession of child pornography.

He remains in the Lee County Jail on a $2,565,000 bond for all 114 charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are possible. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.