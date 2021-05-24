Work Begins on $365M Project to Improve Mobile Ship Channel

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Work has begun on a $365 million project to improve the ship channel for Alabama’s seaport. The two-phase project includes both deepening and widening the channel, which large ships use to enter and exit the state docks at the northern end of Mobile Bay. Officials say the work that began Friday includes dredging along a 12-mile stretch. All the work is supposed to be completed by 2025 through contracts awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Executive officer John C. Driscoll says the project is crucial for the port.

