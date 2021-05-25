ALDOT Issues Memorial Day Weekend Safety Advisory to Holiday Travelers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation expects a higher traffic volume than usual during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. As an added precaution and for the safety of the traveling public and roadside construction workers, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 31.

With COVID-19 restrictions decreasing, AAA officials predict 60 percent more travelers this Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year at the same time. ALDOT encourages drivers to travel safely to their holiday destinations by not exceeding the speed limit, buckling up and eliminating distractions.

“With increased traffic on the road, it’s especially important to allow extra time for travel and extra room between vehicles,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “If traffic slows suddenly, you have time to brake without crashing. Aggressively changing lanes will not get you to your destination any faster, and it’s a dangerous move that can lead to a crash and ruin holiday fun for you and those around you.”

ALDOT Holiday Travel Tips:

Buckle up. Surviving a crash is much more likely when wearing a seat belt. Latest stats from Drive Safe Alabama show that more than 50 percent of people dying in crashes on Alabama highways are not wearing a seat belt.

Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads.

Speeding is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes on Alabama roads. Keep right, except to pass. Drivers on Alabama interstates must travel in the right lane. Drivers are not allowed to be in the left lane for more than 1.5 miles unless the driver is passing another vehicle. There are exceptions for road hazards, traffic congestion and moving over for emergency response vehicles.

More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.

Highway Travel Planning Tool

Motorists planning their holiday travel route can find Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. ALDOT asks motorists to use ALGO Traffic responsibly. Drivers should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.