ALEA Troopers Urge Boaters, Motorists to Make Memorial Day Weekend Safe

by Mattie Davis

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding everyone to take safety precautions on the water and roadways ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Alabama state troopers say there are more boats on the water on Memorial Day weekend than almost any other weekend of the year. This week leading up to the holiday is National Safe Boating Week. Troopers are emphasizing how dangerous water activities can be.

They are asking boaters to designate a driver if they are planning to have several people drinking alcohol. Troopers say one of the most important precautions to take on a busy holiday weekend is giving courtesy to other drivers.

Last year, marine patrol investigated 107 boating related crashes, resulting in 14 deaths. Troopers say many of those deaths could have been prevented by taking precautions including keeping life jackets for every person on a boat, avoiding driving at night, and staying aware.

“It can happen to you,” Alabama State Trooper Alex Sirmans said. “Everyone thinks that they’re the best driver but it’s the other people that you need to be concerned about.”

They also want drivers on the roadways to be prepared for holiday traffic. Troopers suggest planning trips ahead, slowing down to take your time, and following Alabama traffic laws.

More information on Memorial Day weekend boater safety can be found at https://www.alea.gov/dps/marine-patrol/safe-boating .