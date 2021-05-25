Child at Alabama Party is Shot in Chest with Errant Arrow

by Alabama News Network Staff

SILVERHILL, Ala. (AP) – Police say an Alabama man is charged with assault and a 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot with an arrow while attending a graduation party. Silverhill police say a blunt-tipped arrow skipped off dirt and sailed over a fence near the party site Sunday night in Baldwin County. It stuck into the child’s chest, narrowly missing her heart. She was taken to a hospital by helicopter ambulance before being treated and released. Police say the man was practicing with a bow and arrow and did not mean to hurt anyone.

