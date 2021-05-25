COVID-19 Face Mask Requirement Expiring in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s largest city will let its COVID-19 face mask requirement expire in what officials say is a step toward returning to pre-pandemic normalcy. The city of Birmingham says the rule will end after Monday. The change comes at a time when fewer patients are hospitalized statewide with the illness caused by the new coronavirus than since early April 2020. The rule began more than a year ago and was most recently extended in early April. Mayor Randall Woodfin says the end of the mask requirement is a sign that vaccinations were making a difference.

