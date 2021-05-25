Gov. Ivey Signs ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation banning so-called vaccine passports to prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. Ivey’s office announced the signing Monday.

The legislation by Republican Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur would prohibit government entities from issuing documentation to certify vaccine status.

It would also prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19. Some Alabama House Democrats last week criticized the broad wording of the bill and said it was about politics rather than public health decisions.

