Hot and Dry Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

The upper-ridge remains in control of our weather, and will hold in place across the Deep South the next few days, causing afternoon highs to climb into the mid-90s for many locations. We are seeing more sun than clouds, and we are also looking for heat relief in the form of showers and storms, but with sinking air due to ridge and limited moisture levels, these will not materialize over Alabama. With the air being relatively dry, though days are very hot, nights will be fair and comfortable with lows in the 60s.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN FOR WEEKEND: The ridge will begin to weaken over the second half of the workweek, allowing a surface boundary to move into the northern parts of Alabama on Friday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a small chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms for locations along and north of the I-20 corridor. This boundary will slowly sink south through the state allowing for isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms statewide Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with highs closer to the 90° mark during the afternoons.

Be blessed!!!

Ryan