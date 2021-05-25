Hot & Humid

by Shane Butler



We continue in a hot and dry weather pattern for now but this will change late week. High pressure moves farther south of us and we begin to pick up a southwest wind flow. Moisture begins to increase and the chance of showers enters the forecast Thursday afternoon. The better chance of any shower/storm activity would be over our western most counties. Temps will continue to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. A frontal boundary makes a run at us going into the weekend. It’s just to our north Friday morning. This would put us in a favorable spot for showers and a few storms Friday afternoon into Saturday. Clouds and rain activity would have an impact on temperatures. We may only see mid to upper 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday. Indications are the front pushes all the way into the gulf by Sunday. We would trend drier going into the early half of next week.