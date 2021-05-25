Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12

by Alabama News Network Staff

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12.

The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States.

Earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used starting at age 12.

Moderna intends to submit its teen data to the Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

Moderna says its vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection in kids as it does in adults, and the same mild, temporary side effects.

