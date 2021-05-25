Montgomery Regional Airport Preparing for Memorial Day Weekend Travel Surge

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) and the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) have prepared for the surge in travelers expected at MGM. For many travelers flying during the upcoming holiday, this will be the first return to the skies in more than a year.

TSA has announced six tips for quickly and efficiently navigating airport checkpoints to assist passengers.

Tip 1: Wear a face mask. Face masks must be worn on all public conveyances and at stations, ports, or similar transportation hubs regardless of state and local laws.

Tip 2: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, verify if items are prohibited by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov.

Tip 3: Prepare for the security checkpoint. Have a valid ID card readily available. Follow the liquids rule of 3.4 ounces or less, with the exception of hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit in carry-on baggage.

Tip 4: No guns at checkpoints ever. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared at check-in. Contact your airline for additional guidance. And know what the laws are on both sides of your trip.

Tip 5: Help is always available. Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Tip 6: Enroll now in TSA PreCheck®. “Travel with Ease” by enrolling in TSA PreCheck and avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food, laptops and light jackets. Most new enrollees receive a known traveler number within five days, and membership lasts for five years.

“TSA is committed to supporting a healthy and secure environment for our employees, airport personnel and the traveling public,” said Gail Linkins, Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration for the State of Alabama. “The TSA has installed acrylic barriers to separate passengers and TSA officers at strategic locations, including where passengers present their ID and boarding pass.”

The federal face mask mandate was implemented for travelers in February and was recently extended into September. Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout all domestic transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints and throughout the airport. Masks are required regardless of any local or state easing of restrictions. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) if the infraction occurs while flying. The TSA continues to work closely with all transportation partners to enable the highest security standards within a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For complete information about TSA procedures during COVID-19, check out the “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure” campaign by visiting tsa.gov/coronavirus