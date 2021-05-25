MPD Welcomes 40 New Officers to the Force

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Advanced Criminal Justice Academy Class 2021-1 received their police officer training graduate certificates at Montgomery’s City Hall.

The Academy started with 50 officers trainees from all over the state but graduated 40. The class started February 16 and ended May 25.

Four students with the Montgomery Police Department will graduate on Thursday after finishing the last part of their training. The graduating class represents 24 different departments in 26 cities. They represent departments from officers, deputies, corrections, pardons and parole, and universities.

The academy last 14 weeks.

The class president, ALEJANDRO PEREZ-GONZALEZ, said in his Graduation address that the day they started in the academy on February 16th he spoke of the various skill training at the academy but says he kept up with the number of Police Officers who died in the line of duty and on day one of the academy, 43 officers lost their lives in the line of duty. Today, that number stands at 133 across the country.

He ended by saying the profession of policing is not a easy one and they should not forget the ones before them and why they are here and should not be taken lightly..but prepare to graduate and remember your TRAINING.