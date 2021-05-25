MPS Faculty & Staff Take a Look Back at the School Year

by Kay McCabe

From having all students virtual at on day one, to learning in a hybrid setting, MPS staff say this school year was like a roller coaster.

With many ups and downs throughout the last nine months, Park Crossing High School principal says the most difficult part was not having control of things that happened with students and staff left.

“You just don’t know what’s going on from one household to another,” said Principal Cheryl Fountain, “or how people are handling the situations in their households, also the same thing with the teachers.”

Though, one way she was able to take a little bit of control was starting up her own routine.

“I did a PSA almost every morning reminding our teachers about the CDC guidelines, about the masks, handwashing, making sure they had the supplies they needed in their classrooms,” said Fountain.

As far as the teachers and other staff members, maintaining good communication was one of the best methods to surviving the year.

“With constant communication from the central office level, sometimes it was late at night,” said Forrest Hillary, Activities Director at PCHS, “sometimes super early in the morning. but we made it through with communication.”

Both say the school year was tough on the faculty, but not as hard as it was for the students.

MPS will be launching a 8-week long summer program starting June 7-July 29. For more information click here.