Prattville Police Investigating Series of Shopliftings at Home Depot

Alabama News Network Staff,
The Prattville Police Departments is investigating a series of shopliftings at the Home Depot located at 2710 Legends Parkway.

Investigators say the thefts all appear to have the same or similar suspects. All suspects used the same method to steal merchandise. The business reported thefts on April 6th (Theft of Property 3rd), April 18th (Theft of Property 3rd), April 20th  (Theft of Property 3rd), and April 29th (Theft of Property 2nd). In all four thefts the suspects load a cart with assorted tools and other merchandise and pushes the cart out of the business without paying.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects call the Prattville police at 334-595-0252.

