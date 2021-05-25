Tuskegee Airmen Interpretive Center Reopening on May 28

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site is reopening Hangar 1 at reduced capacity. The interpretive center is reopening on May 28. Hours of operation are Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Site grounds are open daily from 8 a.m.-sunset.

Park officials say the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is their number one priority. All visitors should wear face masks in all Site buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19. For the health and safety of others, park officials also urge people to choose another time to visit if you are not feeling well.

For updates and current status, visit, nps.gov/tuai.