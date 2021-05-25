Woman Charged with Arson after Setting Two Homes on Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspect behind the fires on 3454 Gilmer Ave. and 702 Lynwood Dr. has been charged with Arson 2nd Degree. Syanice Thrash was identified as a possible suspect and after interviews conducted by the Montgomery Fire Department, Thrash admitted to intentionally setting both properties on fire. Her charge is Arson 2nd Degree since she admitted to both fires and the homes were unoccupied.

The property on 3454 Gilmer Ave. suffered minor damage and the one on 702 Lynwood Dr. suffered extensive damage.