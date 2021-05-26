Alabama Man Sentenced to Die in Fatal Gas Station Holdup

by Alabama News Network Staff

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a gas station clerk who was killed during a robbery has been sentenced to death. A judge sentenced 48-year-old Michael Anthony Powell 2016 gunshot killing of 54-year-old Tracy Algar.

She was shot to death while working at a store in Alabaster south of Birmingham. News outlets report jurors convicted Powell in April following an eight-day trial and recommended the death sentence. Jurors and the judge rejected Powell’s claims of innocence.

