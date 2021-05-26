Another Hot Day; Rain Chances Are Increasing

by Ryan Stinnett

ANOTHER HOT AND DRY DAY: Not much change in the day to day forecast this week as we remain under the influence of the upper-level ridge. We are seeing more sun than clouds again today and temperatures are once gain climbing into the low and mid-90s across all of Alabama. However, later today the ridge does start to break down a bit, so that could allow for a few showers to develop over far northwestern portions of the state.

SOME ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE: With the ridge loosening its grip, and the surface high sliding to the southeast, we begin to see a more southerly flow across the state, allowing moisture levels to creep up. This could allow for a few pop-up showers over the state Thursday, By Friday a weak front will push into Alabama allowing for a better coverage of showers and storms Friday afternoon, evening, and night. Rain amounts will be fairly light, less than one-half inch. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid-90s, and closer to 90° Friday.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The frontal boundary looks to stall across South Alabama this weekend, which would allow for scattered showers and storms to remain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, with drier conditions expected Monday. These three days, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs in the 80s.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid conditions are expected with highs each day around 90°, which is pretty close to average for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms across the Alabama landscape. Must be summer time in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic Basin and tropical cyclone development is not expected the next five days. Hurricane officially begins next Tuesday June 1st.

Have a wondrous Wednesday!!!

Ryan