Isolated Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler



Our chance for rain activity increases as we head into the holiday weekend. High pressure is now centered south of us and a frontal boundary approaches from the north and west. A southwest wind flow ahead of the boundary will increase moisture over us. This along with daytime heating will help kick off isolated showers and storms Thursday. Temps will continue to manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. As the frontal boundary pushes southward, we see a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Temps may come down just a bit because of clouds and shower activity Saturday. The front pushes through and sits south of us Sunday. This puts us in a drier air mass and temps come down a bit more. Highs should only manage mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Mainly dry conditions continue into early next week but thinking isolated showers will be developing by mid week.