Lawsuit Cites Campus Speech Rule at University of Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – A conservative Christian group has filed suit against the challenging rules that require students to obtain a permit to speak on campus five days in advance. The suit claims the rule violates a state law which requires public college and universities to respect students’ rights to free speech. It was filed Friday by the campus chapter of Alliance Defending Freedom and two student members. They claim the requirement prevents members from engaging fellow students on important topics including gun control and federalism. Court records show the university hasn’t responded to the lawsuit, and a spokeswoman declined to comment on the case.

