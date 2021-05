Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot late last night.

Police say they’ve launched a homicide investigation after 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer of Montgomery was shot in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place. Police say the shooting happened about 10 p.m.

Police say Phifer was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died.

Police ask if you have a tip to help in their investigation to call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.