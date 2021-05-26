Man Sentenced to Prison in Theft from Police Memorial Fund

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A man who pleaded guilty to stealing from a memorial fund established to aid survivors of a slain Alabama police officer has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. News outlets report a federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Devonte Lemond Hammonds of Birmingham on Tuesday. Three months ago he pleaded guilty to fraud in the theft of money from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund, news outlets reported.

Clardy was a Huntsville police officer who was killed in the line of duty during a narcotics operation in 2019. A memorial fund was set up to collect donations and assist his family.

