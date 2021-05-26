Pay It Forward: Grace Harvey from Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew



Pink and Pearls for Girls (PP4G) serves girls ages 3 to 18.

Founder Grace Harvey says it all began at home.

“I have girls of my own and it was something as simple as starting it right in the heart of my living room, and when my daughters friends would come over, we would do fun things together. We would hit some of the hard topics and things they wanted to know about. I woke up one day and couldn’t fit any more girls in my living room,” said Harvey.

Grace and two other friends founded Pink and Pearls for Girls and it grew from there serving 43 families and more than 100 girls over the past 10 years.

They offer leadership programs with a praise dance team, teen youth advocacy board, and royal court leadership program.

“Grace is an outstanding woman of God having the knowledge and skills that she has to help not just a few of these girls, but all of these girls. Not just girls, she helps the parents as well,” said board member Debra Scullock.