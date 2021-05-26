Pike Road Takes Another Step Toward Vote on Property Tax Hike

by Alabama News Network Staff

The town of Pike Road has taken another step toward a vote on whether to raise property taxes for schools.

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill to allow a vote on whether Pike Road residents want to raise their ad valorem tax in order to build a new high school.

According to Pike Road Board of Education President Ray Hawthorne, research shows that the population growth in Pike Road will reach its peak of somewhat stabilized growth by 2035. The town has been among the fastest growing in the state in recent years.

Hawthorne says the growth mandates the need of a new high school and the money to build it.

He says the next step is to work with the Montgomery County Commission to set a date for when people can vote on the proposed tax hike. Once that date is set, there will be several public meetings to gather input.

Currently, high school and junior high students take classes at the Georgia Washington campus. Pike Road Schools purchased that building from Montgomery Public Schools and opened it in 2018. It is hoped that after a new high school is built, the Georgia Washington campus will become a junior high school.

It’s estimated it will take four to five years to build a new school.