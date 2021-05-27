Adult Male Fatally Shot Thursday Afternoon on Oak Street in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 27 around 12:20 pm. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Oak Street.

Police responded to a call of a shooting on Oak Street. At the scene, police located an adult male who sustained a fatal gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released at this time.

Montgomery police continue to investigate the cause of the shooting. No additional informational has been released.