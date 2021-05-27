Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Sees 25% Increase in Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is receiving a substantial increase in applications for its Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

T his increase comes a year after the pandemic caused college enrollment nationally to decline 2.5%. According to the National Student Clearinghouse, the decline in fall 2020 was nearly twice the rate of decline the previous year.

With many students planning to return to college campuses this fall, there was a 25% increase from Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship applicants from March-May 2021 from the same period a year ago. The rate is expected to continue rising as students graduate high school this month.

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program is offered through the ADVA for dependents of eligible Veterans. The scholarship pays for tuition up to the DoD Tuition Assistance Cap (currently $250 per credit hour) and up to $1,000 for the combination of textbooks and required instructional fees at all state supported college and technical schools for five academic years for children and three academic years for spouses. Spouses are eligible for five academic years if the Veteran has a 100% permanent VA disability.

Nearly 7,500 students participated in the scholarship program in 2020. Traditionally, approximately 4% of in-state students at public colleges and universities in Alabama are in the program.

The ADVA’s mission is to promote awareness, assist eligible Veterans their families and survivors to receive from the state and federal government any and all benefits to which they may be entitled under existing or future laws to be enacted.

For more information visit the ADVA website at va.Alabama.gov