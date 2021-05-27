Alabama Governor Signs Bill to Ban Curbside Voting

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to ban curbside voting in the state. Ivey’s office announced Wednesday that she had signed the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy.

It would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as well as forbid the setting up of voting machines outside a polling place. The action codifies the view held by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill who argued in a court case last year that existing state law did not allow curbside voting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)