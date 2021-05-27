ASU Track and Field: David East qualifies for 100-meter and 200-meter quarterfinals, and Clarke qualifies in 200-meters at the NCAA East Prelims

by Janae Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. | Alabama State seniors David East and Matthew Clarke qualified for the 100-meter and 200-meter quarterfinals later this week after their performances in the opening round of each event.

East, who qualified in both races, reached the 100-meter quarterfinals with a qualifying time of 10.28 seconds and a third-place finish in Heat 4 to earn the automatic berth. He finished behind JoVaughn Martin from Florida State (10.03 seconds) and Arian Smith from Georgia (10.14 seconds).

He also finished just ahead of Marcellus Moore of Purdue (10.24) and Elliott Cummings (10.25). The remainder of his heat featured Cristopher Grant of Auburn, Brock Appiah of Louisiana, and Adrian Curry of Ohio State.

The senior also qualified in the 200-meters with a time of 20.86 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in his heat and the 21st-fastest time overall. In his heat, he finished behind Martin (20.49), Eric Harrison of Ohio State (20.62) and Daniel Stokes of North Carolina A&T (20.85).

Meanwhile, Clarke finished fourth in his heat with a time of 20.86 seconds and ran the 17th-fastest time in the 200-meters to qualify for the Friday quarterfinals. He finished behind Florida teammates Joseph Fahnbulleh and Dedrick Vanover (20.76), as well as Elijah Dryer of Ole Miss (20.84).

He also finished fourth in one of the fastest heats of the day in the 100-meters with a time of 10.28 seconds. He finished just behind the top-ranked sprinter in college, Terrance Laird of LSU (10.00 seconds) and Kasaun James of Florida State (10.06 seconds). He finished ahead of Adell Coltrust of Jackson State (10.42) and Diamantae Griffin of Liberty.

Clarke missed making the quarterfinals by 0.01 seconds, finishing just behind Kie’Ave Harry of Northwestern State with a time of 10.27 seconds.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University track and field, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateTFXC (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.