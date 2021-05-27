City of Montgomery Holding COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Ages 12 and up This Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery is continuing its community-centered vaccine clinic rollout throughout Montgomery as part of an initiative led by Mayor Steven L. Reed and Walmart to partner with community organizations. This is part of the Level Up campaign launched by the City of Montgomery and Partners In Health to work with community leaders and members to empower residents with knowledge to make an informed decision to protect themselves by getting the vaccine.

“This is part of a continuous effort to make vaccines even more accessible for our community,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “The Pfizer vaccine is safe, effective, and FDA-authorized for ages 12 and older. Getting all of our residents, including young people, vaccinated is essential to moving forward from this pandemic and protecting lives.”

The strategy relies on pop-up vaccine clinics as a way to meet residents where they are during times that are convenient for their busy and demanding schedules. The clinics will offer no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations. Neither identification nor insurance will be required to receive a vaccine at these clinics, but residents should bring them if they have either. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walk up and drive-thru options will be available, and no appointment is needed. Additionally, hot breakfast will be served and those who get vaccinated will be entered into a raffle to win $300 in gift cards, Air Pods, or a Nintendo Switch.”

COVID-19 Pop-up Vaccine Clinic:

When: Saturday, May 29th 9AM-2PM

Where: Old Biscuits Parking Lots located on North Lawrence between Randolph and Columbus Streets (401 North Lawrence)

Who: The City of Montgomery, Walmart, The Fountain of Hope Praise and Worship Ministry

What: Vaccine Clinic for Ages 12+

Residents can call 2-1-1 between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to schedule a private, round trip ride or use promo code 10MVMONTGOMERY through the Uber app.

For more information, please visit www.mgmready.com.