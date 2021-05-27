Daytime Showers And Storms Round Out The Week

by Ben Lang

Thursday’s weather looks a bit different than the sunny, dry, and hot weather we’ve experienced lately. You might have noticed more humidity in the air as soon as you stepped out the door this morning. The humidity provides enough fuel for isolated showers and even storms this afternoon and early evening. These showers fizzle away after sunset, with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky for the rest of the night. It will be warm and muggy otherwise with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday’s weather looks similar, with daytime showers and storms possible. The rain coverage could be a bit higher, however, but still looks like many locations may not receive rain. Despite the chance for rain, breaks of sunshine allow high temperatures to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Most of the rain comes to an end Friday evening, with a cold front pushing through our area Friday night. Cold front that actually clear our area far to the southeast are a rarity by late May, but looks like it sets us up nicely for the Holiday weekend.

Some locations could cool into the low 60s Saturday morning as the front rolls through. Can’t completely rule out a few lingering showers Saturday morning, but the rest of the day looks dry with some sunshine. Daytime highs may only warm into the low 80s, while less humid air filters into our area from the northwest with wind speeds of 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night lows could fall into the 50s. Sunday looks mostly sunny and very nice with highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity. Sunday night lows could fall into the 50s again.

Temperatures trend up Memorial Day, with highs near 90° again. However, humidity remains a non-factor and the sky stays mostly sunny. Humidity gradually creeps back in during the course of next week. The forecast seems summer-like for the first few days of June with stray showers possible Tuesday. Isolated showers and/or storms appear possible Wednesday, with widely scattered daytime showers and storms Thursday. Meanwhile, afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to around 90° each day.