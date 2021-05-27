Dr. Max Capouano – Jackson Hospital and Clinic

By: Lillian Lalo

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK) – Dr. Max Capauano, with Jackson Hospital and Clinic, reports that pandemic isolation has been particularly hard on senior citizens.

“What we’ve seen over the past year and a half is something no one alive has ever experienced before. (Doctors) were never fully trained to treat a mass pandemic. At least (on the) mental health side,” said Capouano.

Capuano said he had noticed a significant drop in in-office patient visits since the start of the pandemic. He especially worries about his geriatric patients who have been particularly isolated.

“Geriatric depression can manifest in many different ways,” Capouano said. “Either overeating or under eating -sleeping too much, not sleeping at all -becoming sedentary -feeling guilty about themselves… that is is a big one in geriatrics. We have a variety of treatment options including pharmacotherapy, and when necessary, referral to an appropriate counselor or psychotherapist.”

Capouano suggested, for those with elderly loved ones, to encourage them to receive a checkup. You can help by offering to set up and drive them to their appointment.

“Maybe it’s depression; maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s a medical issue. But, unfortunately, medical issues have a way of manifesting as depression and sometimes vice versa,” said Capouano.

To anyone who has been putting off regular checkups, Capouano said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So we don’t want to put off something because of fear of the pandemic that a screening test or general check-up would be easy to take care of now, that if we put off until too late, will balloon into a much bigger problem.”

Dr. Capouano is currently accepting new patients within the Jackson Hospital and Clinic system. Visit Jackson.org for more information.