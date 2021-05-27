Governor Ivey Signs Five Bills into Law on Thursday
The Legislative Session is now over, but Governor Ivey is still signing bills into law.
On Thursday, May 27, Governor Ivey signed the following bills:
— Senate Bill 361 (Albritton); Board of Pardons and Paroles
— House Bill 227 (Lovvorn); provides income tax credit for the construction, acquisition or installation of a qualified storm shelter, and provides that federal restaurant revitalization grants are excluded from Alabama income taxation to the same extent as under federal income tax law
Here is a comment from the governor on that: “As Alabama moves full steam ahead in our COVID-19 recovery, and restaurants continue getting back on their feet, relieving them of this tax burden just makes sense. I thank Rep. Lovvorn for his work on House Bill 227, and I am glad to sign it into law. In Alabama, our restaurants are an important part of our big cities and smallest towns, and this is certainly a common sense step to help them as they work to fill jobs and get back to welcoming a full house. Alabama restaurants and Alabama are open for business, and we will continue doing all we can to make business easier for them.”
— Senate Bill 298 (Orr); amendment to Alabama Innovation Act
— House Bill 555 (Pettus); provides duty of law enforcement to remove illegal guests upon operator’s request at RV parks
— House Bill 93 (Baker); related to teacher retirement, allowing the conversion of sick leave into creditable service for Tier II plan members
In signing HB 93, the governor also offered the following comment: “Ensuring we have a good benefits system for our students’ educators is critical. I commend Rep. Baker for his work on this, and I am proud to sign it into law. Education remains a top priority for my Administration.”
As the bill review process continues, we will provide any other relevant updates.